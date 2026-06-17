APG extends Asia living push with Korea rental platform
The Dutch pension investor’s $300 million cornerstone commitment to a Seoul-focused rental housing fund extends a regional push into living assets, reinforcing its megatrend conviction.
APG Asset Management, which manages $698 billion in assets, has added South Korea to its expanding Asia-Pacific living strategy, committing to the first close of the Korea Living Venture (KLV), a new rental housing fund managed by Tishman Speyer.
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