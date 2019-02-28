The Dutch pension investor’s $300 million cornerstone commitment to a Seoul-focused rental housing fund extends a regional push into living assets, reinforcing its megatrend conviction.
Tag : bouwinvest
Overseas investors are flocking to Japanese housing. As the latest deal shows, there is increasing competition within one of the most sought-after real estate markets in Asia-Pacific.
From his new Sydney office, the regional head of a $66-billion Dutch pension fund's real estate arm explains his plans.