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Apac ETFs see record assets but fragile flows in Q2

Heather Ng
Regional assets climbed 14% quarter-on-quarter to $2.7 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, yet net outflows totaled $63 billion, driven largely by China and Japan, according to a report by Morningstar.
Apac ETFs see record assets but fragile flows in Q2

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