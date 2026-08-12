Apac ETFs see record assets but fragile flows in Q2
Regional assets climbed 14% quarter-on-quarter to $2.7 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, yet net outflows totaled $63 billion, driven largely by China and Japan, according to a report by Morningstar.
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