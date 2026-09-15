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Allocators reshape private markets through flexible capital models

As institutional investors scrutinise costs, regional risks and internal capabilities, hybrid strategies, selective co-investments and collaborative cap tables define private market allocations.
Allocators reshape private markets through flexible capital models

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