Allocators overhaul portfolios with surge into private markets
AsianInvestor Insights from asset owners in Hong Kong show that as macro shifts and US concentration challenge traditional assets, institutions are diversifying to build long-term resilience.
Institutional capital’s pivot into private markets has emerged as a defining trend in portfolio construction, with allocators aggressively pursuing the illiquidity premiums and uncorrelated return drivers found in private assets.
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