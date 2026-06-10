AllianzGI in talks to acquire UOB Asset Management
Allianz Global Investors is negotiating a $600 million purchase of UOB’s asset management arm, underscoring Asia’s growing role in the wave of industry consolidation.
Allianz Global Investors has entered exclusive talks to acquire United Overseas Bank’s asset management division, in a deal that could be worth up to $600 million, according to media reports.
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