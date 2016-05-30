Allianz Global Investors is negotiating a $600 million purchase of UOB’s asset management arm, underscoring Asia’s growing role in the wave of industry consolidation.
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UOB Asset Management delivered outstanding returns for one of Malaysia's largest government institutions amid tricky conditions and despite the equity mandate being long-only.
The Singaporean firm has registered impressive expansion in the past year, particularly in overseas markets. A new tie-up and additional distribution relationships helped contribute to its growth.