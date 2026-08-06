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Allianz deepens Singapore push with $2.3bn HSBC deal

Heather Ng
Allianz will acquire HSBC Life Singapore and enter a 15-year exclusive distribution partnership with HSBC Bank in Singapore.
Allianz deepens Singapore push with $2.3bn HSBC deal

Allianz is set to deepen its footprint in Singapore through a landmark deal with HSBC Bank (Singapore) to expand its global protection and retirement franchise, positioning the country as a cornerstone of its Asia Pacific growth ambitions.

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