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AI drives divergence in APAC data centre construction costs

Heather Ng
As the region’s digital infrastructure strategies evolve, the ability to deliver AI ready facilities at scale will determine which markets lead and which fall behind.
AI drives divergence in APAC data centre construction costs

Asia Pacific’s data centre sector is entering a new phase of structural change as artificial intelligence reshapes how facilities are designed, powered and delivered.

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