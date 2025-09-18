Ageas sees rates and capital efficiency reshaping investments
Risk-based capital frameworks across Asia are fundamentally changing how insurance investment teams approach asset allocation, with interest rate challenges and capital efficiency becoming central to investment strategy development.
Insurance investment teams across Asia must adapt to evolving regulatory regimes while managing persistent interest rate risks, demanding new approaches to capital efficiency and asset allocation, according to senior executives at AsianInvestor's 17th Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong on September 16.
