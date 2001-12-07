The Japanese state pension fund can dismiss its dethronement as the world’s largest asset owner, as relative rankings are immaterial to its marathon mission of delivering long-term returns.
Tag : yen
The Japanese yen has depreciated sharply against the dollar, while Japanese equities hit record highs. Asset managers debate the currency’s path, BOJ’s policy action, and the outlook for Japanese stocks.
This week saw two alleged Japanese government interventions to support the yen against the US dollar. AsianInvestor asked market specialists at what levels the Japanese currency could stabilise.
Last year belonged to the US dollar, which gained strength as almost every other global asset class fell. Which currency is likely to outperform in 2023? AsianInvestor asks market specialists to name their picks.
With unstable markets and a relatively low yen, the Japanese corporate pension fund faces plenty of challenges — but a multi-pronged investment strategy for next year is taking form.
The corporate pension fund has seen a relatively good performance in 2022 so far. But the future holds a lot of challenges, its investment director tells AsianInvestor.
Japan’s depreciating yen made the reopening of the country’s borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
After a stellar 2020, Japan's pensions titan GPIF is returning more down-to-earth numbers. For analysts it allows the dust to settle to see if its long-term strategies are really working.
Japanese life insurers are well-suited to weather long-term global turbulence as the coronavirus spreads, but certain investment strategies might turn sour, say rating agencies.
Hedging foreign-exchange exposure is currently cheap, says Christian Nolting of Deutsche Private Wealth Management, who gives his views on various currencies.
