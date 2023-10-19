AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor team
Former Harvest Global CEO ventures into Abu Dhabi; Korea's military pension gets new co-CIO: Franklin Templeton reshuffles APAC portfolio management; WTW makes leadership change in Australia, NZ; Stonepeak gets Japan chairman; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 5
AsianInvestor team
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 16