Aware Super snags equity construction lead; ART reshuffles senior team; WTW expands portfolio team; AllianzGI splits global investment role, and more.
Sun Life names Asia CFO; TAL Australia hires investment strategy head; WTW promotes global CIO; Nuveen's Greater China head moves to Sun Hung Kai; and more.
Asia Pacific's largest institutional investors favour strategic third-party partnerships for emerging technology exposure, balancing demographic pressures with traditional risk management approaches.
Geopolitical instability and climate change are influencing investment decisions and portfolio construction, according to a new study from Australia's Future Fund and global advisory firm WTW.
The artificial intelligence landscape is evolving rapidly, with increased regulatory oversight and the emergence of innovative players reshaping the competitive terrain.
Former Harvest Global CEO ventures into Abu Dhabi; Korea's military pension gets new co-CIO: Franklin Templeton reshuffles APAC portfolio management; WTW makes leadership change in Australia, NZ; Stonepeak gets Japan chairman; and more.
As the popularity of private assets continues to soar among Asian asset owners, heightened regulatory scrutiny of asset valuations seems inevitable, with Australia taking the lead.
The growth of pension assets in some key Asian markets is surpassing that of global peers, accelerated by a pivot towards alternative investments and bolstered by reforms, a study showed.
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
Private equity deals are likely to sustain their relatively high momentum in 2024, although asset managers may face challenges sourcing the right local talent.
The largest asset owners across Asia Pacific have a lower allocation to alternatives, but a new portfolio construction approach could help change that.
The rising trend of custom indices among asset owners reflects a growing need for precision and alignment in investment portfolios. These products enable investors to optimise risk allocation and enhance performance, according to financial experts.