From expectations for the US presidential election to how China might stimulate its sluggish economy, here are some of AsianInvestor’s most read stories from 2024.
Tag : us election
Institutional investors plan to raise their allocations to equities and private markets to capture opportunities even as they anticipate short-term noise around the US elections, a recent survey noted.
As markets await both the US election and China's National People's Congress meeting, analysts and investment managers assess the potential impact on Chinese policies and stocks.
Asian emerging markets are experiencing volatility even before the US presidential election in November. Five experts discussed how a Trump or Biden win could affect EM equities.
The surprise election of Donald Trump caused a wave of widening, tightening and widening of 10-year Treasuries. Will his re-election be a boon for bonds? Four experts offer their views.
Should Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in November to become the next US president, what will be the impact on US and Asian stocks? Six investment experts share their insights.
The Singapore bank sees opportunities stemming from Donald Trump's plans to boost military and infrastructure spending, while it is shifting focus away from sovereign bonds.
Three events could contribute to a 10% A-share fall in the next six months, says Amundi’s Asia CIO: Brexit, a US rate hike and the US election. If that happens, it would overweight China stocks.
A win for Barack Obama will lead the US dollar to appreciate, says BoA Merrill, while noting the impact of US fiscal tightening on global GDP growth.