As data centres evolve into massive energy consumers, the industry’s "unsexy" fundamentals, grid reliability and baseload power, are superseding speculative AI premiums as the primary drivers of investment value.
Tag : underwriting
Deutsche Bank is to set up a securities joint venture with Shanxi Securities, while Credit Suisse and Founder Securities will form a JV to underwrite Chinese stocks and bonds.
SG China country head, Marc Poirier, discusses the pitfalls of the Chinese stock market and why he''s not chasing a domestic underwriting license.