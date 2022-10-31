Cash-strapped Chinese developer sells Shanghai mall share to partner GIC; NPS slashes external managers for foreign equities by up to 10%; AustralianSuper adds to AI stocks; and more.
As the classical stock-bond correlation has gone, Korean pension funds and insurers are scrambling for ways to safeguard portfolios and deliver performance.
Whether high interest rates are a help or a hurdle heavily depends on who you ask, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Institutional Investment Forum Korea.
Family offices are planning to set up or expand operations in Hong Kong; Indonesia's INA scouts for partnerships to develop electric vehicle ecosystem; NPS to hire managers for private markets; and more.
Vanguard Super gathers A$1 billion in funds under management; Hong Kong to woo single family offices with more tax breaks; Australia's REST's mandate with Ninety One; China's state funds poured $57 billion into local equity markets this year; and more.
Taiwan's BLF shortlists six managers for local equity mandate; GIC purchases stake in European hotel chain; China's state-run basic pension fund posts 2022 results; Japan's GPIF posts loss in September-ended quarter; and more.
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.
The pension fund is finding opportunities across asset classes that are aligned with its strategy of increasing overseas and alternatives allocations, its CIO told AsianInvestor.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving forward the region's pension industry. Today, we present executives from Korea's Teachers' Pension and National Pension Service.
Australian superannuation fund HESTA almost doubles its commitment to sustainability focused private equity investment program; Temasek in funding round for fintech startup focusing on rural India; and more.
The CIO back then moved to an even bigger role, but reportedly missed out on the top investment job at the world’s third-largest pension fund.
Singapore state investor Temasek will focus on the “highest-quality projects” within cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related assets; Asian family offices prefer digital assets following weak returns from their traditional portfolios; and more.