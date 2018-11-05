AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
TCorp names head of real assets and private markets; Aviva Investors appoints APAC head from Franklin Templeton; Fidelity International appoints Southeast Asia and Singapore head; La Salle hires head of RMB strategy from PGIM; GAM hires Japan equity analyst; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 4
Staff Reporters
TCorp promotes general manager for financial markets; the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority announces executive changes; HSBC AM hires infrastructure equity team from AMP Capital; Franklin Templeton hires Southeast Asia head of institutional from BlackRock; MFS appoints managing director and hires former NPS PM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 1