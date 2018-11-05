HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Tag : tcorp
IFM elevates acting COO; PGIM Real Estate bolsters APAC team; AllianzGI hunts for new regional head; Ex-Value Partners CEO launches new venture, and more.
Equip Super unveils post-merger team; ADB names new president; TCorp adds investment head; Raffles taps UAE advisor; ART appoints risk chief; and more.
TCorp names head of real assets and private markets; Aviva Investors appoints APAC head from Franklin Templeton; Fidelity International appoints Southeast Asia and Singapore head; La Salle hires head of RMB strategy from PGIM; GAM hires Japan equity analyst; and more.
TCorp promotes general manager for financial markets; the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority announces executive changes; HSBC AM hires infrastructure equity team from AMP Capital; Franklin Templeton hires Southeast Asia head of institutional from BlackRock; MFS appoints managing director and hires former NPS PM; and more.
AMP accused of undervaluing businesses in sale; China insurers' stock buying rules to be eased; HK MPF returns sour; NPS premiums likely to climb, GIC adds to board, and more.