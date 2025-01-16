China’s pivot to Southeast Asia in the face of US trade tensions is reshaping global supply chains and investment flows.
Tag : tariff
AsianInvestor sought insights from industry experts to explore the lasting implications of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Does America's economic resilience really give it an advantage in prolonged tariff conflicts, or do dependencies on certain imports create unavoidable vulnerabilities?
What will be the biggest impact for Asia when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House? From tariffs to foreign relations, leading asset managers outline their expectations.