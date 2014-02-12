In Asia, the first generation still calls the shots, but the younger kin’s appetite for new ideas tests family offices’ role as gatekeepers.
Tag : succession
Although fictional, the key themes depicted in HBO’s Succession can lead to very real problems for thriving family office investors who fail to adopt robust contingency structures.
Asian private equity managers must do more to retain key staff or face closure, says Michael Di Cicco of search firm Heidrick & Struggles, citing new research on industry compensation.
Asian families saw the second highest porftolio returns among peers last year courtesy of 45% holdings in illiquid assets, far higher than for wealthy individuals, finds new research.
Wealthy Asians are increasingly looking to dispose of parts of their businesses via methods such as IPOs, and family offices are responding by building up corporate finance capabilities.