Institutional investors are pivoting to home-market strategies, tightening scrutiny of manager quality and liquidity structures.
Tag : structures
New corporate fund structures in Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore aim to make these domiciles more attractive to asset managers and investors. In part two of this mini-series, we examine whether asset managers should include them in their fund manufacturing and distribution strategies.
In competition with schemes such as UCITS, the development of corporate fund structures in Asia Pacific is providing more options for asset managers to domicile funds. We break down what the new structures mean.
SG believes these structured credit products will prove popular with Asian investors.