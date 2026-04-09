Asian LPs rewrite private credit playbook
Institutional investors are pivoting to home-market strategies, tightening scrutiny of manager quality and liquidity structures.
Asian institutional investors are increasingly channelling their private credit allocations toward home-market strategies, demanding something that was far less prominent two years ago, a proof that capital has been returned.
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