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Asian LPs rewrite private credit playbook

Nishtha Asthana
Institutional investors are pivoting to home-market strategies, tightening scrutiny of manager quality and liquidity structures.
Asian LPs rewrite private credit playbook

Asian institutional investors are increasingly channelling their private credit allocations toward home-market strategies, demanding something that was far less prominent two years ago, a proof that capital has been returned.

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