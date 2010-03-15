Investment heads at big UK life companies Aviva and Phoenix Group explain how they are thinking about geopolitical and macroeconomic issues in today’s uncharted waters.
Tag : sovereign debt
The CEO of Northern Trust Global Investments, Wayne Bowers, says investors are too underweight what NTGI deems ‘investment grade’ sovereign debt.
While sovereign debt has continued appeal, nations handle debt differently. Northern Trust outlines challenges faced by issuers and implications for the value of sovereign debt.
Emanuele Ravano of Pimco outlines how the latest sovereign problems in Europe have prompted a significant reorganisation of the asset manager's fixed-income strategies.
The AsianInvestor and FinanceAsia Asia-Pacific Debt Investor Forum was held at the Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong on 6-7 July 2010. More than 220 delegates attended the event.
The US economy is headed for slow growth rather than a double-dip recession, while the euro will likely endure and China can’t escape the business cycle, says the Harvard professor.
Harvard's Kenneth Rogoff shares his views on the European debt crisis and how transparency is the barrier to finding out just what is happening in the China property sector.
Kirby Daley, strategist at Newedge, connects the dots between a loss of confidence in Europe and the likelihood of a flight to quality that sucks liquidity out of Asia.
With government bond yields now more likely to rise than fall, investors will need to focus on both yields and credit spreads, says product specialist Mike Story.
Foreign investors have bought nearly as many Indonesian bonds in the first few months of this year as they did during the whole of 2009. Other investment flows are also up, boosted by the country's recent upgrade by Standard & Poor's.
Investors should diversify away from developed-market government bond markets, says Charles Beazley of Nikko Asset Management.