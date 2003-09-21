HESTA taps ex-Pendal multi-asset head; Zurich Australia promotes new CIO; Nature Conservancy picks Singapore lead; and more key moves.
Tag : shk
According to the boss of SHK Fund Management, research suggests that hedge funds outperform the rest of the investment world.
The Hong Kong group teams up with London''s Eden Rock to give investors exposure to this asset class.
Hong Kong-listed company launches first fund off its Asian hedge fund platform.
Hong Kong-based Tribridge launches with $20 million backed by Korean institutional money.
Sun Hung Kai is conducting another round of marketing for a US mortgage-backed securities fund it is offering investors.