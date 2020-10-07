Cbus names new CIO and equity head; Aware Super CIO transitions to international role; AustralianSuper taps London equity lead; Seviora appoints new CEO, and more.
Tag : seviora
Canadian pension fund to wind down Hong Kong operations; Temasek's $54bn asset manager establishes Middle East base; Active Super fined for greenwashing; China plans 50% pay cuts for underperforming fund managers; Korea's NPS blocks investments in hostile takeovers; and more.
The investment management arm of Mubadala and Temasek-owned Seviora inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore strategic initiatives.
The Singapore state investor is integrating four of its asset management arms under one chief, with an eye on greater scale, product synergies and a shared technology platform.