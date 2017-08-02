The Japanese government-backed fund is prioritising investments in AI, robotics, and semiconductors in pursuit of the government’s national smart society vision, with a long investment horizon set to 2050.
Tsangs Group is collaborating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Group to facilitate their investment and business exchanges with Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area.
The emergence of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence bots has significant implications for the future of investing. But not everyone is worried.
Rapidly changing market conditions and a pandemic have led the Hong Kong-based family office to adapt its investing approach, its chairman said at the AsianInvestor Family Office Briefing.
The firm's investment head for Asia says it's hard to find pure-play products for robotics and and cyber-security, which are both increasingly popular themes among clients.