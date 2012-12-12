Following the Federal Reserve's aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut, we asked asset managers and analysts to identify three risk assets they believe could benefit from this decision.
Tag : risk assets
Hong Kong insurers are eyeing opportunities in risk assets and emerging markets, buoyed by prospects of a softening US dollar and limited risk of a major US recession.
QBE Insurance Group is adapting its investment portfolio towards higher risk assets, with significant moves into private credit and infrastructure.
Family disputes, Covid, low yields and high private market returns are driving a mindset change among family offices in Asia Pacific.
Sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors are still holding 20% cash in their portfolios, suggesting more capital deployment to risk assets, a new report finds
Asia's family offices believe market volatility will dominate the coming few months, amid a fractious US presidential transition and resurging Covid-19 cases across the world.
The Australian insurer is raising its $31 billion portfolio’s exposure to risk assets and planning its first allocations to alternatives. This will mean more use of external managers.
Asia-Pacific portfolio managers feel equities will outperform other asset classes next year, and that commodities and property are the most attractive alternative investments.