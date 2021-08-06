AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
Amundi names Asia CEO; HSBC AM hires SEA head from Fidelity International; Avanda IM appoints CIO; GIC adds board member; Barings appoints new Korea head; Prudential's former ESG director takes on new role; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 10
Staff Reporters
Schroders announces leadership change in Asia Pacific; Sun Life adds to digital team; Raffles Family Office expands leadership team; State Street appoints head of product management for Asia Pacific; Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering in Australia; Rest GM joins cryptocurrency fund manager; Apex Group hires for real estate and Australian private market sales; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 6