Rest taps ex-Qantas Super CEO as CIO; Future Fund grows Sydney office; Prudential names regional CEO; ANZ Staff Super CIO departs.
The Cook Islands plans sovereign wealth fund; Temasek-owned Mapletree to open office in Abu Dhabi; Rest Super expands impact investment portfolio; Dubai royal family member shelves plans to open family office in Hong Kong; and more.
Vanguard Super gathers A$1 billion in funds under management; Hong Kong to woo single family offices with more tax breaks; Australia's REST's mandate with Ninety One; China's state funds poured $57 billion into local equity markets this year; and more.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
Amundi names Asia CEO; HSBC AM hires SEA head from Fidelity International; Avanda IM appoints CIO; GIC adds board member; Barings appoints new Korea head; Prudential's former ESG director takes on new role; and more.
Sumitomo Life Insurance hands $22 billion foreign corporate bond mandate to US-based Symetra; Singapore’s GIC ups stake in India-based Phoenix Mills with $50 million new capital injection; Eight Taiwan pension funds report total investment loss of $8.4 billion from January through May; and more
Schroders announces leadership change in Asia Pacific; Sun Life adds to digital team; Raffles Family Office expands leadership team; State Street appoints head of product management for Asia Pacific; Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering in Australia; Rest GM joins cryptocurrency fund manager; Apex Group hires for real estate and Australian private market sales; and more.