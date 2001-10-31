Rapid growth in private credit is outpacing investors’ ability to fully gauge risk, with valuations, liquidity and regulatory oversight under the spotlight.
Tag : regulators
While no wrong-doings were revealed in the recent data leak, wealth clients will have to get used to the increasing demand for transparency, experts said.
Client on-boarding times are getting significantly longer to the growing frustration of private bank clients, a Hong Kong survey of wealth management firms shows.
Product governance rules under Mifid II are likely to affect the operations of Asian product producers, but most firms remain unprepared for the changes to come, say experts.
Some players fear firms are boosting assets under management to lure acquirers regardless of risk.
The consultation paper released at the weekend is likely to generate wild debate about the offering of hedge funds to public investors.