We showcase the co-CIO of Japan University Fund and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member, who talks about his biggest motivation, his role models and his leadership style.
We showcase the Asia CEO of APG Asset Management and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member. In this feature, Aaten shares his straight-talking investment philosophy, his interest in photography and the two Nobel laureates he would like to grill over lunch.
We showcase Shiuan Ting van Vuuren, CIO for Sun Life International HuBS, and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. We uncover the various facets that define van Vuuren - a leader, mother, and her authentic self.