With Bitcoin's value breaching $97,000, AsianInvestor asked industry experts whether the digital asset's soaring value signals a fundamental perception shift among institutional investors.
Tag : price
As gold continues its record-breaking rally in 2024, amid global tensions and monetary policy shifts, market experts weigh in on whether the precious metal's 30% surge will extend further.
The market reacts positively to an announcement that the stock price fluctuation limit from the previous day’s close will rise to 30% from next year, although some still raise volatility concerns.
The Securities Commission has filed a civil enforcement action alleging the seven artificially boosted the share price of DVM Technology in 2006 for their own profit.
The latest surge in oil prices is a continuation of the three steps forward, one step back pattern of the last few years, says strategist Shane Oliver.
Two houses, both alike in dignity and confidence in their Asian technology teams. In fair Hong Kong where we lay our scene, next month two events will vie for investors'' eyes and affinity.