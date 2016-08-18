The veteran insurance executive will stay with the Chinese insurer until the end of this year.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
The Chinese life insurance giant places more overseas assets into private equity compared to other asset classes, says its CIO.
In this Friday special, we go behind the scenes to understand how a chief investment officer manages his team and handles the pressure of leadership.
In this new Friday feature, AsianInvestor presents the personal side of senior executives across the investment industry. This week, we shine the spotlight on editorial advisory board member Benjamin Deng.
Ping An Group’s investment chief also discloses the insurer's plans to add exposure to domestic venture capital, M&A, and multifamily rental properties, among others.
Ping An Insurance’s Benjamin Deng believes it’s going to be a ‘multi-year process’ for China to come out of the current development trough, but it won't be 30 years like Japan.
Major lifers in China are dealing with increasing pressure over their asset allocation strategies and returns under a volatile capital market plus a new solvency regime domestically.
Finding the right sector with the right players is what it's all about when mitigating pricing risks - Ping An believes it's all about finding your niche.
Ping An Insurance’s net investment return slipped 0.3% to 3.8% in the first half, while another Chinese insurance giant China Life’s return was up 0.04% to 4.33% in the same period.
The government's plans to stimulate infrastructure could offer sustainable investment opportunities across many sub-sectors. That is drawing the eyes of Asian asset owners.
China’s second biggest insurer by AUM is aggressively building its overseas portfolio and is set to pour as much as another $16 billion into offshore investments in the next few years.