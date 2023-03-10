AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
Future Fund names chair; Insurance Authority adds executive director; Mark Mobius joins Chartwell Capital as advisor; PGIM's Asia ex-Japan head of institutional relationships group (IRG) exits, while Australia gets new IRG head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 2
Lucas Cacioli
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
Oulook 2024: APAC infrastructure shows promise
Staff Reporters
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 10