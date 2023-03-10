IFM elevates acting COO; PGIM Real Estate bolsters APAC team; AllianzGI hunts for new regional head; Ex-Value Partners CEO launches new venture, and more.
Ben Deng joins Sun Life as Asia asset chief; CPPIB PE head makes Middle East move; PGIM Investments taps Southeast Asia leader; BNY strengthens APAC markets team; and more.
Experts highlight the growing divergence between Asian and Western real estate markets, driven by distinct economic cycles, demographic trends, and sector-specific opportunities.
As Asia's population dynamics shift, the region's real estate market is poised for transformation, according to industry experts.
Asset owners have been taking note and diverting their portfolios to products with higher yields.
Future Fund names chair; Insurance Authority adds executive director; Mark Mobius joins Chartwell Capital as advisor; PGIM's Asia ex-Japan head of institutional relationships group (IRG) exits, while Australia gets new IRG head; and more.
The region’s dynamic real estate investment landscape will require strategic patience, a focus on the long-term, and an openness to new market realities.
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
What's driving the performance of Asia’s commercial property sector and are there any opportunities on the horizon? Industry experts share their views.
Recent bank failures have shifted the risk-reward profile of real estate debt, as investors in Asia pile in.
Higher shares of alternatives and potential early release schemes has made liquidity a force to be reckoned with, research shows. Could handling that become a C-suite function?
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.