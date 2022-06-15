Malaysia's SWF looks at larger impact investments; Temasek spent billions on US tech stocks before the sector dropped; Thailand's GPF develops ESG strategy for two-thirds of portfolio; and more.
While some see potential in increased exposure to Japanese equities, others are more bearish and instead targeting opportunities in private markets.
HKIC to make first batch of investments in June; QIA buys 10% stake in ChinaAMC; FWD revives IPO plans again; KIC to outsource global equity funds management; Philippines' SSS lifts REIT investments; and more.
Many top Japanese life insurers, tempted by historically high yields, are nearing purchases of domestic government bonds, yet others are holding out for even more lucrative opportunities.
Hong Kong officials plan Middle East visit to attract family offices; Korean SWF opens Mumbai office; GPIF makes first direct infra fund investment; Maharlika fund seeks to avoid 1MDB fate; and more.
AustralianSuper concerned about US renewables if Donald Trump gets re-elected; China-based AIIB invests in India renewables; GPIF plans to expand active stock investing; and more.
GPIF eyes raising active allocation to stocks; Hong Kong's MPF posts first positive result in three years; NPS reportedly logs highest-ever annual returns in 2023; India's GIFT city allows family wealth fund to invest overseas; and more.
Insurers in the region are turning to private debt markets, as they adapt to a challenging macro environment amid lingering fears about inflation and recession, according to BlackRock's annual global insurance report.
China's SWF sells UK real estate at losss; Canadian pension OTPP acquires majority stake in potato and onion supplier; AllianzGI files application to operate in China's funds market; MAS plans support for private credit development in Singapore; and more.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan pauses direct investing in private assets in China; Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance and venture capital firm establish fund; GIC and Oak Street close $15 billion REIT acquisition; and more.
China Investment Corporation is merging a unit overseeing billions of dollars in private equity and infrastructure investments into its main operations; Australian superannuation plan targeting women has shut down after three years; Taiwan's Cathay Life commits to PE fund vehicle; Chinese state-backed firms take over Sino-Korea Life; and more.
With a new regulatory regime in the making, the lifers’ relatively high allocation to domestic equity will incur a higher cost, and selling off can be either boom or bust.