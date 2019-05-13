One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is using artificial intelligence to interpret market signals, as traditional investment cycle approaches prove inadequate.
Machine learning, among other AI applications, is expected to be the key to improving the carbon reporting capability of companies and their investors.
The Dutch pension fund investor has been experimenting with integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its investment processes for the better part of a decade, with the aim of empowering its human decision-makers.
While investors in Asia and Europe are looking at applying AI to fill the gaps in ESG reporting, human oversight will always be necessary.
Unsupervised machine learning solutions can offer a way forward for fixed income pre-trade analysis, says Roger Barber, director, product development, quantitative research S&P Global Trading Analytics.
Even some sophisticated asset owners are wary of rushing into using artificial intelligence-based investment tools and see them as unproven for boosting returns.
Insights from a new survey by AsianInvestor and Refinitiv suggest new technologies will revolutionise how portfolio management operates in Asia Pacific in the coming years.
In a world of AI-driven investing, asset owners will have a greater ability to identify alpha generators and sideline asset managers that cannot outperform, believe industry experts.
Asia’s tech-savvy financial experts are world leaders in adopting fintech solutions but for superior investment advice, clients are looking for human intelligence, coupled with machine learning.