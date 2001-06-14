HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Hong Kong pension fund suffers 3.2% April drop amid trade tensions; Norway's sovereign fund sees largest loss in 18 months despite increasing US allocation; Keppel secures $1.53bn for flagship funds; and more.
Deutsche Asset Management will manage the investments for all of Keppel''s insurance assets.
Chris Matten, CFO of OCBC Bank talks about the audacious bid for Keppel Capital Holdings and what it''s like to be in a Mexican standoff.