Samruk-Kazyna is establishing sharia-compliant investment vehicles and sukuk programmes to capture flows from Gulf investors, while positioning Kazakhstan as Central Asia's Islamic finance gateway.
Tag : islamic
Malaysia is set to overtake the Middle East as the global hub for Islamic investments in terms of assets under management. What can Gulf countries do to counter this trend?
Malaysian asset managers' share of global sharia-compliant funds could overtake that of firms based in Saudi Arabia, according to AsianInvestor's annual ranking this year.
The Malaysian $30 billion state pension plans to make all its portfolios 100% sharia-compliant and may reduce its performance target in light of prevailing low yields.
In partnership with Khairul Anuar, Shamsher Mohamad, Mohamed Eskandar Shah
Islamic banks are not so different from their conventional counterparts, and this needs to be addressed, finds research from The International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance.
Last year saw a decline in Islamic assets under management globally, but some firms heavily bucked the trend both on the downside and upside, according to AsianInvestor research.
Islamic assets managed in the Middle East shrank overall last year, but sharia alternative investments were a bright spot, finds AsianInvestor research ranking firms by AUM.
Islamic assets under management in Southeast Asia have shrunk, but less sharply than the global trend, according to AsianInvestor research. What's in store for this segment?
AsianInvestor presents its annual list of managers of Islamic funds. Their overall AUM fell 12.2% last year, but alternatives were a bright spot. More analysis of the data is to come.
The country's funds industry expanded amid tricky conditions last year, by Securities Commission figures, but investors are told to brace for lower returns in 2016.
Islamic funds – those managed in compliance with sharia law – are an $84 billion-plus industry, according to AsianInvestor research, that is expected to continue to grow.
Tariq Al Rifai's new organisation will focus on how Islamic finance can help solve debt-related issues in financial markets and encourage the take-up of sharia-compliant investing.