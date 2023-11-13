The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate cuts has sparked debate among economists and investors about the future of US monetary policy. What do leading asset managers predict for the Fed’s next moves, and how could a slower easing cycle impact global markets?
Tag : interest rate
As earnings season begins, fund managers assess the strength of the US economy and the biggest risks ahead.
As the rate-cutting cycle approaches, fund managers are evaluating whether global and Asian high-yield bonds are becoming more appealing and how investors should approach the asset class.
The Chinese insurance giant eyes a boost to its overseas assets when the long-awaited US monetary easing begins.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years, while the US Federal Reserve has held steady. Fund managers are now analysing the potential impact of this ECB rate cut on European investments and beyond.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
The insurer believes the Chinese market is bottoming out. It will also continue to add exposure to high-dividend stocks, which contributed to its positive return last year.
The world’s last negative-rate market seems close to making an exit. When and how will that happen? AsianInvestor asked investment experts for their take.
With geopolitical uncertainty, the highest interest rates in years, sticky inflation, what is best-case scenario for investors? And what's the worst? Five industry professionals share their views.
Higher interest rates make cash more attractive for risk-averse asset owners, but fund managers argue other assets may merit consideration.
Strategic gains to be made from the current interest rate environment as well as duration matching benefits, investment heads say.