Larger private equity giants have been quite active making venture capital and other-stage investments in the region's insurtech market.
Tag : insurtech
Insurance technology companies may be a sensible investment draw for life insurers in the region, but building them to be successful is an expensive endeavour.
With life insurance on the rise in Asia, asset owners are keen to invest in associated insurtech companies. A number of such deals have already been executed.
Asian insurers lag their global peers when it comes to investing in insurance technology start-ups, but are trying to catch up. It's seen as a potentially risky but worthwhile strategic play.
Its latest technology investment will boost the Chinese insurance group's auto insurance business. But, the VC fund head tells AsianInvestor, further gains are expected.
The insurance investment veteran has joined Hong Kong start-up Coherent Capital Advisors, which runs databases for insurers related to asset allocation and regulations, among other things.