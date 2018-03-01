CTO Arlen Qiao says the initiative marks a strategic step toward reshaping the future of insurance in Hong Kong through collaboration, transparency and ethical innovation.
Future Fund names chair; Insurance Authority adds executive director; Mark Mobius joins Chartwell Capital as advisor; PGIM's Asia ex-Japan head of institutional relationships group (IRG) exits, while Australia gets new IRG head; and more.
Generali to acquire 51% of China insurance unit; Taiwan's third-largest insurer expects industry rebound; GIC get competition watchdog approval for raising stake in India's DIT; Korea's NPS posts local equities portfolio gains in Q4; and more.
John Leung, the new insurance regulator's chief, leaves in late June. Its soon-to-be-announced new head will need to add staff and promote Hong Kong as an insurance hub.