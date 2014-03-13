IFM elevates acting COO; PGIM Real Estate bolsters APAC team; AllianzGI hunts for new regional head; Ex-Value Partners CEO launches new venture, and more.
Australian and British pension funds want the UK's National Wealth Fund to focus on higher risk net-zero industries where it can play a valuable role bridging gaps in capital markets.
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
Asian investors continue to favour the digital infrastructure sector despite rising prices.
The Australian sovereign fund remains cautious but is positioned for buying opportunities as its diversified strategy shows its worth.
A period of looming inertia as the sovereign wealth fund seeks a new leader could raise pressure on the government to draw down on some of its assets.
With steady yield hard to come by, superannuation funds are taking bold steps to satisfy their thirst for infrastructure, such as by making unsolicited proposals for regulated assets.
Dan Vanden Boom has left Morgan Stanley to join the infrastructure asset manager in Australia, as his boss Eddy Schipper starts gathering assets in Asia.