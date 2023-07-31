Hong Kong’s largest government fund details its approaches to evaluating ESG practices of external asset managers as the city drives green and sustainable finance efforts.
Tag : hkma
The $509 billion government fund seeks to encourage investment managers’ expansion in Hong Kong to consolidate the city’s financial hub status.
Global bond investments continue to shine while Hong Kong equities rebound mildly; HKMA chief Eddie Yue cites geopolitical tensions, US election as key risks in the second half.
GIC makes push into Latin American green infra technology; Dutch pension PGGM invests in Australian residential tower projects; Korea's Construction Workers Mutual Aid looks for 21 fixed income managers; and more.
Family office managing over $10 billion for Indian software tycoon increases AI investments; decarbonization focused fund passes $1 billion target; NPS will allocate 65% of its assets in risky assets under new long-term asset allocation rules; and more.
Exposure to renminbi assets is less than 15% for the fund dedicated to defending Hong Kong’s dollar peg. However, a fund executive cautions against missing out on a China rebound.
Hong Kong's $514 billion government reserve fund stresses the importance of consistent deployment in the private equity market for long-term gains, after it recorded a 5.2% investment return in 2023.
AsianInvestor presents some of the best quotes made by speakers at the recent Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit held in Hong Kong earlier this week.
The newly established $8 billion Hong Kong Investment Corporation picked an ex-HKMA Exchange Fund executive as its chief for a three-year term.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.
Qatar's SWF to invest in Indian billionaire's retail unit; Chinese regulator calls on institutional investors to expand equity investments; Australia's ART and AvSuper merger talks move ahead; GSIS eyes big boost to net income; and more.
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.