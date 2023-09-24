Hong Kong's sovereign wealth fund has deployed capital across 90 technology companies, creating significant co-investment leverage while pursuing a dual mandate of financial returns and ecosystem development that distinguishes it from regional peers.
Tag : hkic
Government-owned Hong Kong Investment Corporation backs an electric vehicle charging firm in its first overseas bet to drive Southeast Asia’s green transition.
The newly established Hong Kong Investment Corporation has made three artificial intelligence investments in the past two months.
HKIC announces first investment since inception; Temasek invests in Australian ETFs manager; Philippines's GSIS hires consultant for project; GIC enters Australian self-storage market via JV; INA, co-investors invested $3.2 billion in Indonesia since 2021; and more.
In her first public speech, the chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation stressed that investors shouldn’t overlook opportunities in China with a broad-brush sector-exclusion approach.
The Hong Kong Investment Corporation is set to make its first batch of direct and co-investments in the first half of this year, the city’s financial chief announced in the latest budget.
By partnering with other government bodies, Hong Kong Investment Corporation seeks to streamline fund selection as it prepares to deploy capital across key areas such as Web3 and B2B fintech.
The newly established $8 billion Hong Kong Investment Corporation picked an ex-HKMA Exchange Fund executive as its chief for a three-year term.
AsianInvestor's editorial team had a productive month interviewing a crop of top executives from asset owners across Hong Kong, Australia, India and Canada.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.