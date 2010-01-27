Pension funds are exploring semi-liquid products and private credit strategies amid changing market dynamics, with evolving fund structures addressing liquidity challenges in a high-cost capital environment.
Tag : hanwha
China's SWF sells UK real estate at losss; Canadian pension OTPP acquires majority stake in potato and onion supplier; AllianzGI files application to operate in China's funds market; MAS plans support for private credit development in Singapore; and more.
Korean Hanwha Life Insurance is set to kick off direct investment in overseas real estate via new subsidiary in the US; Singapore's Temasek launches strategic partnership in Brazil with local partner; Japanese insurers expand overseas with acquisitions; Tokio Marine partners with Singapore insurtech VC firm; and more.
Newly proposed rules – due to take effect later this year – are set to help Korean insurers increase their overseas and alternatives exposure with a view to tackling falling returns.
Korea's $91 billion sovereign wealth fund has reportedly found a new CIO, after hiring a COO last week, amid an overhaul by its new CEO. It is still seeking a chief risk officer.
KDB, KITC and Tong Yang are launching funds with China exposure for South Korean investors.