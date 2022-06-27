AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority appoints heads of alternatives and Asia Pacific; AXA Hong Kong and Macau promotes head of investment and solutions; the Philippine Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) elects president; AIA Singapore appoints chief partnership distribution officer; Australian Unity appoints new chair; LegalSuper hires from ART; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 29
Singapore’s GIC teams up with Dutch pension fund APG to acquire a substantial stake in hospitality brand The Student Hotel valued at $2.22 billion; Omers Infrastructure plans to take over Australian mobile tower assets developer Stilmark for undisclosed sum; Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund reported an 18% decline in gross investment income for Q1 2022; and more.
Weekly investors roundup: GIC and APG to acquire major stake in The Student Hotel; Omers to buy Australian mobile tower asset developer Stilmark