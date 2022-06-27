Australian sovereign wealth fund to support Indonesian counterpart's development; Singapore's GIC acquires minority stake in US asset servicing firm; Indonesian regulators place 17 financial institutions under supervision; and more.
Tag : gsis
HKIC announces first investment since inception; Temasek invests in Australian ETFs manager; Philippines's GSIS hires consultant for project; GIC enters Australian self-storage market via JV; INA, co-investors invested $3.2 billion in Indonesia since 2021; and more.
GPF shifts investment strategy to focus on risk management; Belgian insurer Ageas picks up 10% in Taiping Insurance's pension business; NPS plans tech push with new US office in July; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.
Asian institutions announce plans to invest in UK; AustralianSuper CIO thinks narrative around China is too pessimistic; AIA publishes first climate transition plan; Japan Post Bank to add real estate to portfolio; and more.
Qatar's SWF to invest in Indian billionaire's retail unit; Chinese regulator calls on institutional investors to expand equity investments; Australia's ART and AvSuper merger talks move ahead; GSIS eyes big boost to net income; and more.
CIC to gather advisers in Hong Kong; Malaysia's EPF posts 40% gain in investment income for H1; Australian regulator files suit against Active Super over greenwashing claims; MAS unveils stablecoin framework; and more.
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority appoints heads of alternatives and Asia Pacific; AXA Hong Kong and Macau promotes head of investment and solutions; the Philippine Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) elects president; AIA Singapore appoints chief partnership distribution officer; Australian Unity appoints new chair; LegalSuper hires from ART; and more.
Singapore’s Temasek leads a fundraiser of about $150 million for China’s JAKA Robotics; California Public Employees’ Retirement System makes an investment loss of 6.1% in the latest fiscal year; Korea’s NPS is under pressure from the authorities to help shore up the won; and more
Sumitomo Life Insurance hands $22 billion foreign corporate bond mandate to US-based Symetra; Singapore’s GIC ups stake in India-based Phoenix Mills with $50 million new capital injection; Eight Taiwan pension funds report total investment loss of $8.4 billion from January through May; and more
Singapore’s GIC teams up with Dutch pension fund APG to acquire a substantial stake in hospitality brand The Student Hotel valued at $2.22 billion; Omers Infrastructure plans to take over Australian mobile tower assets developer Stilmark for undisclosed sum; Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund reported an 18% decline in gross investment income for Q1 2022; and more.