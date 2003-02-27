In this new edition of our quick-fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with Cindy Tan, CEO and executive director of GMO Singapore.
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Jeremy Grantham, chief investment strategist at asset manager GMO, predicts agriculture faces severe upheaval as a result of climate change. This is the second of a two-part interview with the GMO co-founder.
Jeremy Grantham, chief investment strategist at asset manager GMO, predicts oil prices will return to $100 a barrel, but GDP growth will disappoint. This is the first of a two-part interview with the GMO co-founder.
“I am well aware of the dangers of proclaiming the death of an asset class,” says James Montier at GMO, who does so anyway, advising higher cash holdings.
Jeremy Grantham of GMO urges long-term investors to shift up to 30% of assets to resources, particularly agriculture.
The S&P500 is expected to flatline, and China is “California on steroids”, says Edward Chancellor at GMO.
Emerging market equities the only choice in the face of increasing moral hazard, says GMO chairman.
Ex-Towers consultant Glen Howard will head its Singapore office.