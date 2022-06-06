GenZero and partners urge Southeast Asia to abandon siloed climate action in favour of systems-level decarbonisation. A new report calls this shift essential to unlocking the region’s green growth potential and resilience.
The CEO of the Temasek-backed entity discusses some of the key areas it is focusing on with its investments -- and why Asia needs to focus on delivering innovative engineering ideas.
Recent energy market volatility and other concerns are making some investors take a step back on net-zero goals in the short term, although there is no turning back from the decarbonisation drive in the long term, the CEO said.
The decarbonisation investment platform outlines its key criteria for selecting investments and partnerships.
Carbon finance can incentivise climate action and be especially useful for emerging markets that don't have funds to carry out nature-based restoration or conservation projects, says a GenZero executive.
The Temasek unit believes nature-based solutions are a critical lever in becoming carbon-neutral and focuses on companies and projects that are looking to scale up globally.
The new company will invest in technology-based and nature-based climate solution providers and companies or projects that help to develop an efficient, credible carbon ecosystem.