Kevin Teng, CEO of WRISE Private Singapore, discusses the firm's fund selection approach and how it separates good funds from bad.
Germaine Share, director of manager research for Asia at Morningstar, offers in-depth insight on the company's intensive research process and some red flags to watch out for.
Devyani Daga from Cambridge Associates’ Singapore office sheds light on the investment advisor's fund selection process and how private funds are gaining traction with clients.
HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth's Lina Lim talks about fund selection, sustainability trends and what's hot among fund investors right now.
Agnes Sng, head of investment funds advisory for Asia, BNP Paribas Wealth Management discusses fund selection, red flags and investor appetite for different types of funds.
Karen Tan, head of investment solutions and managed solutions, Asia, at Pictet Wealth Management discusses current selection trends and how client preferences have evolved in recent months.
Joffrey Desrousseaux, head of investment solutions at DBS Private Bank in Hong Kong, explains the private bank's fund selection approach and latest investor preferences.
By partnering with other government bodies, Hong Kong Investment Corporation seeks to streamline fund selection as it prepares to deploy capital across key areas such as Web3 and B2B fintech.
Gareth Nicholson, CIO and head of discretionary portfolio management, international wealth management, Nomura, talks about the latest trends in fund selection.
The Swiss private bank is understood to have appointed a former Credit Suisse veteran to succeed John Cappetta.
Manager research chief Jasmine Yu highlights the red flags she watches out for during the fund selection process.