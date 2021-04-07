Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Tag : fanda ho
AXA Hong Kong and Macau picks a new chief investment officer internally, succeeding Fanda Ho.
After over five years with Prudential Hong Kong, the well-known investment executive has joined AXA Hong Kong and Macau.
UBS AM loses Hong Kong head to KKR; Prudential names new head of Hong Kong investments; Prudential’s Asia group CIO to leave on sabbatical; GIC to hire five executives for infra, private equity and private credit; OTPP grows Asia team, plans 15 additions in 2021; Schroders hires head of sustainability strategy in ESG push
The life insurer has promoted Fanda Ho to replace Ben Rudd, who recently moved to a new internal role.