AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : fanda ho

AsianInvestor team
Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 15
Staff Reporters
UBS AM loses Hong Kong head to KKR; Prudential names new head of Hong Kong investments; Prudential’s Asia group CIO to leave on sabbatical; GIC to hire five executives for infra, private equity and private credit; OTPP grows Asia team, plans 15 additions in 2021; Schroders hires head of sustainability strategy in ESG push
Top people moves of 2021