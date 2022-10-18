Life insurer Prudential sees private debt managers doing more ESG-related engagement with companies, as firms like Ares and Tikehau Capital discuss their approach.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's adoption of the ISSB's climate reporting standards is expected to improve ESG disclosures and provide clear and consistent insights into climate risks and opportunities.
The sovereign wealth fund adopts an arsenal of analytics and tools to tackle ESG, while UBS believes non-ESG products should no longer be presented to clients: panellists.