The country's first private and voluntary pension plan player is in active discussions with several companies as it plots an expansion its business, a key executive told AsianInvestor.
The Vietnamese asset manager expects to see trading of shares in the $850 million fund on the London Stock Exchange as early as July.
Dominic Scriven takes on a new CEO role as the Vietnam-based investment firm restructures its management.
Vietnam-based investment firm Dragon Capital assures its investors that the Nui Phao tungsten mining operation has not yet had its licence revoked, contrary to press reports.
Hedge fund shareholders shoot down a proposal to allow Dragon Capital to manage part of the LSE-listed fundÆs assets, and opt to take their cash now.
Hinson Ng, CIO, discusses his global long/short strategy.