A Nuveen survey shows that engagement with AI is particularly strong in Asia Pacific, where 62% of institutional investors see computing power and chips as the greatest opportunity.
Tag : deglobalisation
Investing during macroeconomic uncertainty requires the ability to not only defend but also attack, according to the Malaysian federal pension fund’s CIO. A new transition plan is in place to help Kwap move faster to exploit the turmoil.
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund asks if traditional portfolio construction is a thing of the past, audience hears at AsianInvestor’s Southeast Asia Institutional Investment Forum.
Deglobalisation is not a new concept to investors, but what risks and opportunities would the decoupling and onshoring of the world’s supply chains present Asia’s investment landscape?